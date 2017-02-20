MMWR: Multiple fentanyl overdoses - New Haven, Connecticut, June 23, 2016
On the evening of June 23, 2016, a white powder advertised as cocaine was purchased off the streets from multiple sources and used by an unknown number of persons in New Haven, Connecticut. During a period of less than 8 hours, 12 patients were brought to the emergency department at Yale New Haven Hospital, experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with opioid overdose.
