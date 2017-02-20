MMWR: Multiple fentanyl overdoses - N...

MMWR: Multiple fentanyl overdoses - New Haven, Connecticut, June 23, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

On the evening of June 23, 2016, a white powder advertised as cocaine was purchased off the streets from multiple sources and used by an unknown number of persons in New Haven, Connecticut. During a period of less than 8 hours, 12 patients were brought to the emergency department at Yale New Haven Hospital, experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with opioid overdose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Game on 20,807
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) 15 hr Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back Jan 24 IDONTKNOW 24
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC