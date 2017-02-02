Malloy working to add a lane, in both directions, along I-95
Governor Malloy has now successfully appropriated over $2 million to start the wheels turning on a project so pricey that no one will even speculate on how many billions it will cost; adding a lane in both directions of the entire length of Interstate 95 . Where there are now three lanes there would be four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC