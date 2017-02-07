Lacing Up Again For Bridgeport
Mickey Herbert, 71, is a classic entrepreneur and CEO. Last month Herbert was appointed to the position of CEO of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.
