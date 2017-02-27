Ketogenic diet may protect against gout

Ketogenic diet may protect against gout

New research examines the effects of a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet on both rodents and humans, and suggests that it can alleviate the symptoms of gout. Gout is a rheumatic disease that affects more than 8 million people in the United States.

