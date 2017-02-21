Increased security called for at area Jewish centers
Susan Stone listened politely as Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Rosa DeLauro outlined the steps they will take at the federal level to protect Jewish congregations from hate crimes and violence, but ultimately she didn't like what she heard. "There are two terms you did not say,'' she told the two during a meeting at B'nai Jacob on Thursday.
