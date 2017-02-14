Harp Not Anxious To Tax Hospital
New Haven may win the right to tax Yale-New Haven Hospital's real estate, but Mayor Toni Harp isn't so sure New Haven should take up the offer. In his new budget proposal, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed allowing cities like New Haven to tax the real estate of not-for-profit hospitals like Yale-New Haven.
