Gasoline prices prices have fallen in New Haven

According to a GasBuddy survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven, gasoline prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday. The survey found that prices Sunday were 49.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 6.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago in New Haven.

