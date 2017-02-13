Former Connecticut bank manager admit...

Former Connecticut bank manager admits to embezzling

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEW HAVEN - A former bank employee from New Britain has admitted to embezzling funds from account holders, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court Monday. Carrie Caesar, 46, of New Britain, was an employee of Webster Bank between 2003 and 2016 - the time of the offense - according to federal prosecutors.

