Fired Aide To Challenge Mayor

Fired Aide To Challenge Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Haven Independent

Harp has begun holding fundraisers for a reelection campaign and said she is running but has not yet formally announced her candidacy. Paca last ran for office in 2011, when he lost the 24th Ward alder seat that he had held for a term as a member of a slate allied with then-Mayor John DeStefano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 min Anne 20,847
Tasha carlile Sat Aaron 1
Sunny Of West Niggia Hood ! Feb 14 thillCAT71 8
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb 6 chris 1
News East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11) Feb 5 Phart Bigly 12
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC