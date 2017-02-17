Fired Aide To Challenge Mayor
Harp has begun holding fundraisers for a reelection campaign and said she is running but has not yet formally announced her candidacy. Paca last ran for office in 2011, when he lost the 24th Ward alder seat that he had held for a term as a member of a slate allied with then-Mayor John DeStefano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Anne
|20,847
|Tasha carlile
|Sat
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC