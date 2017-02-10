CT: Six Injured in New Haven Crash Involving CT Transit Bus
Six people were injured in an accident at Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street in New Haven, said Deputy Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Officer David Hartman, spokesman for New Haven Police.
