CT: Border Patrol Agents at New Haven's Union Station Raise Immigration Fears
Feb. 16--NEW HAVEN -- The presence of Custom and Border Patrol agents at Union Station Wednesday sent a scare through the immigrant community. Representatives of advocacy groups started showing up around 5 p.m. at the train station when some passengers tweeted about the seven CBP personnel who were there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC