CT: Border Patrol Agents at New Haven's Union Station Raise Immigration Fears

Feb. 16--NEW HAVEN -- The presence of Custom and Border Patrol agents at Union Station Wednesday sent a scare through the immigrant community. Representatives of advocacy groups started showing up around 5 p.m. at the train station when some passengers tweeted about the seven CBP personnel who were there.

