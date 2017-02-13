Convicted N.J. burglar found guilty o...

Convicted N.J. burglar found guilty of stealing 1.6 million cigarettes

13 hrs ago

NEW HAVEN, Ct. -- A Matawan man with a history of committing commercial burglaries in the region was convicted Monday of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes from a Connecticut warehouse five years ago, U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly said in a statement. Andrew Oreckinto, 52, faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of theft from an interstate shipment when he's sentenced in May. Oreckinto broke into New Britain Candy in Wethersfield in March 2011 after a glue-like substance had been forced into a door lock.

