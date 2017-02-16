Construction halted on mosque with to...

Construction halted on mosque with too-tall minarets

Construction at a mosque being built with support from the Turkish-American Religious Foundation sits suspended, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New Haven, Conn. The city halted construction of a mosque in November because two minarets sent from Turkey are 24 feet too tall.

