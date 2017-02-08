Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his Biennial Budget Address
Governor Dannel Malloy has rolled out his plan to fix a $1.7 billion deficit for the next budget year. It's an aggressive plan to stop the red ink but some of it will face strong opposition.
