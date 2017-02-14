Connecticut Congressional Leaders Write Metro-North Looking For Answers
Three of the state's congressional leaders want to know why ridership is falling on two of Metro-North's branch lines. Even though business was up last year on the main New Haven line and the Danbury branch, ridership slipped on the Waterbury and New Canaan branches.
