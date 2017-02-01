Commission approves study for I-95 widening in SW CT
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said that one additional lane in each direction along I-95 in southwestern Connecticut would help alleviate traffic congestion, while the state continues to promote bus and train travel. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said that one additional lane in each direction along I-95 in southwestern Connecticut would help alleviate traffic congestion, while the state continues to promote bus and train travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|white girls
|20,804
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC