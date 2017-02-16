Coal Plant Shutdown: Owners and Operators Need Vision - Part I
Coal plant owners and operators can make a plant shutdown easier by planning now for the site's future. This plan, or Vision, can help expedite shutdown efforts, reduce costs, improve relations with the local community, and avoid regulatory and legislative entanglements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|23
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC