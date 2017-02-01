Church St. South Transfers 82 Section...

Church St. South Transfers 82 Section 8 Units

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

Eight-two guaranteed apartments for low-income families are staying in New Haven rather than moving out of town, thanks to the latest deal in the ongoing saga of Church Street South. The deal involves the future of "project-based" federal Section 8 apartments after the upcoming demolition of the 301-unit apartment complex across from Union Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Telisha 20,805
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) 3 hr Chuck e pedo 30
News Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:... Jan 27 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum... Jan 26 For reals 6
News Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba... Jan 24 RIP Justin Cooke 1
News "Pussies" Grab Back Jan 24 IDONTKNOW 24
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,038 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC