Church St. South Transfers 82 Section 8 Units
Eight-two guaranteed apartments for low-income families are staying in New Haven rather than moving out of town, thanks to the latest deal in the ongoing saga of Church Street South. The deal involves the future of "project-based" federal Section 8 apartments after the upcoming demolition of the 301-unit apartment complex across from Union Station.
