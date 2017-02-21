Bridgeport Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Driver Over Parking Space
Police charged a Bridgeport man Tuesday after he made threats to shoot someone parking at his house, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that a New Haven man trying to park in front of a Dayton Road home encountered the homeowner yelling and waving a gun around.
