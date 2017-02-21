Ausmus remembers retiring umpires
In the wake of Jim Joyce joining fellow longtime Major League umpires Bob Davidson, John Hirschbeck and Tim Welke in retiring since last season ended, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus reflected on a run-in with Joyce early in his managerial career. "That was in Anaheim, an instant replay argument," Ausmus said.
