At Least 17 Bomb Threats Called in to JCCs Nationwide in Third Wave of Harassment

18 hrs ago Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

At least 17 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats in the third wave of such mass disruption this month. Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Network - an affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America that advises Jewish groups and institutions on security - said the threats were called in late Tuesday morning.

