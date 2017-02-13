Arrested Protester's Attorney Files Complaint
The attorney for two men arrested at a recent protest that went awry in downtown New Haven has filed a complaint with the state police. The attorney, Patricia Kane, charges in the complaint that state troopers mishandled a Feb. 4 protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
