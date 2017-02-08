AMR: What Ambulance Emergency?

It turns out that protesters blocking a state highway may not have prevented an ambulance crew from getting a "critically ill" patient to the hospital, after all - at least as far as the ambulance company tells it. That allegation has emerged as a central talking point amid debate over protest tactics and police response to a demonstration staged Saturday in downtown New Haven by people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive orders limiting immigration and travel to the U.S. At one point protesters blocked the Route 34 Connector, in the path to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

