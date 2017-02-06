Ambulance blocked during travel ban protest
A group of several hundred protesters got in the way of motorists, including an ambulance carrying a critically-ill patient, Saturday afternoon near New Haven, Connecticut, the Connecticut State Police said. The group was protesting against the travel ban President Donald Trump tried to implement 10 days ago via executive order.
