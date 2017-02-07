Aldermanic Notice New Haven

Aldermanic Notice New Haven

The Finance Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 6:00 P.M, in the Aldermanic Chambers, 165 Church St., New Haven, to act upon the following items: 1. ORDER TO READ AND FILE THE UPDATED BUDGETARY AND FINANCIAL REPORTS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2016 IN COMPLIANCE WITH ARTICLE VIII SECTION 5 OF THE CHARTER. 2. Workshop: To hear from the City Assessor concerning the new Grand List.

