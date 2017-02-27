Accidental Drug Overdoses Increase 25 Percent In Connecticut
Accidental drug intoxications caused 917 deaths in the state in 2016, an increase of 188, or 25 percent, over those killed by drugs a year earlier, according to a new report issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Additionally, Dr. James Gill, the state's chief medical examiner, said deaths involving the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl, 479, increased by 155 percent over that same period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC