Academy Of Science And Engineering 2017 Inductees Mostly From Yale, UConn, UTC
Yale continues to dominate the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering with 11 of the 24 inductees in 2017, though that's less than last year, when the university and medical center in New Haven claimed 13 of 23 inductees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Tasha carlile
|Feb 18
|Aaron
|1
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC