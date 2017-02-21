Academy Of Science And Engineering 20...

Academy Of Science And Engineering 2017 Inductees Mostly From Yale, UConn, UTC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Yale continues to dominate the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering with 11 of the 24 inductees in 2017, though that's less than last year, when the university and medical center in New Haven claimed 13 of 23 inductees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr democrat 20,852
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time 8 hr BPT 1
Tasha carlile Feb 18 Aaron 1
Sunny Of West Niggia Hood ! Feb 14 thillCAT71 8
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb 6 chris 1
News East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11) Feb 5 Phart Bigly 12
News Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09) Feb 2 Chuck e pedo 30
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC