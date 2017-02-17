A new way to count the poor
The governor's budget proposal for 2017-18 drew headlines for channeling millions in extra education aid to needy urban school districts while reducing state assistance to affluent suburbs. But another notable shift in Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's spending plan was a significant change in how Connecticut counts "low-income" children for purposes of allocating scarce state resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Sunny Of West Niggia Hood !
|Feb 14
|thillCAT71
|8
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC