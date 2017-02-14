$30M "Tech Hub" Quest Sparks Transit,...

$30M "Tech Hub" Quest Sparks Transit, Flex-Space Calls

7 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

To truly develop an innovative "creative economy," New Haven needs better public transportation, both in town and to major airports; flexible startup work spaces; and a wider net of people participating. Those suggestions were offered at an Elm City Innovation Collaborative Open House on Monday night, which drew about 50 people to a session at Gateway Community College.

