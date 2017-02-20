200 Parking Spaces Down. 4,800 To Go?
The city's ready to create 200 long-promised off-site parking spaces for a downtown office tower. Now it has to figure out how to meet a projected need for 5,000 more spaces overall by 2025 - or face a $180 million tab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
