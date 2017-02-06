2 dead in wrong-way crash on Connecticut highway
Connecticut State Police say two New York residents have died in an early morning wrong-way crash on a New Haven highway. Police say 27-year-old Erica Farland , of Ossining, was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 15, also known as the Wilbur Cross Parkway, at about 1 a.m. Monday when she collided with a car driven by 53-year-old Andrea Rossi, of Long island City.
