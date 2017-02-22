2-21-nyberg

James Sinclair, widely known in the New Haven area and beyond as the founder and musical director of Orchestra New England saw something in Perry So, originally from Hong Kong, was a sophomore at Yale University when Sinclair took him under his wing and helped him grow his extraordinary talent and now So is conducting all over the world. Their relationship has stayed special over the years because as musicians they have a lot in common and Sinclair says it is a joy to watch his protege work.

