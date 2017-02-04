100 protesters removed from New Haven roadway
Connecticut State Police tweeted shortly after 4:45 p.m. that the Route 34 connector would be temporarily closed, but didn't specify for how long. Approximately 10 minutes later, police tweeted that the connector had been reopened since they moved the protesters off of the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|East Coast Rapist: Suspect attempts suicide in ... (Mar '11)
|18 hr
|Phart Bigly
|12
|Chuck E. Cheese coming to Danbury (Jun '09)
|Feb 2
|Chuck e pedo
|30
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC