Zac Brown Band Books At Xfinity, Def Leppard, Jason Aldean At Mohegan

The Zac Brown Band returns to Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 6 at 8 p.m. livenation.com The Illusionists Jan. 18 show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been postponed to June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be honored; refunds can be made at point of purchase and must be completed prior to Jan. 21. Def Leppard heads back to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 12 at 7 p.m., followed by Jason Aldean on May 19-20 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Chris Young , Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver . livenation.com Kesha and the Creepies play a free show at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods in Mashantucket on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Meanwhile, Smokey Robinson performs for free at Foxwood's Fox Theater.

