Zac Brown Band Books At Xfinity, Def Leppard, Jason Aldean At Mohegan
The Zac Brown Band returns to Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 6 at 8 p.m. livenation.com The Illusionists Jan. 18 show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been postponed to June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be honored; refunds can be made at point of purchase and must be completed prior to Jan. 21. Def Leppard heads back to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 12 at 7 p.m., followed by Jason Aldean on May 19-20 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Chris Young , Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver . livenation.com Kesha and the Creepies play a free show at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods in Mashantucket on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Meanwhile, Smokey Robinson performs for free at Foxwood's Fox Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC