Yale to host celebration of Bowie, Prince

Bosses at the university have invited musicians including Solange Knowles and Questlove to discuss the influence of the pair, who both died last year. The conference, titled Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince, will feature a series of talks, concerts, and roundtable conversations, with Solange giving a keynote speech examining how Prince influenced activism in pop music.

