Yale planning to take over New Haven needle exchange program

Yale University is planning to take over the city of New Haven's drug needle exchange program, which was among the first in the country and became a national model for reducing HIV transmission. After discussions with city officials, Yale is considering a contract with the Connecticut Department of Public Health to take over the program, which began in November 1990 after winning approval from the state legislature.

