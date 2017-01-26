Yale doctor entangled in Trump's immi...

Yale doctor entangled in Trump's immigration net

The Yale University ophthalmology resident said he wondered how long he would be separated from his wife and two American-born children. Would he be forced to return to his native Allepo in Syria, where the atrocities of a civil war have been compared to the Holocaust? Would it short-circuit his pending U.S. citizenship application? Alasil, 35, cut short a medical mission treating indigent cataract patients in the Bahamas on Saturday on the advice of Yale colleagues and immigration lawyers who urged him to return to Connecticut immediately.

