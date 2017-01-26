Yale doctor entangled in Trump's immigration net

The Yale University ophthalmology resident said he wondered how long he would be separated from his wife and two American-born children. Would he be forced to return to his native Allepo in Syria, where the atrocities of a civil war have been compared to the Holocaust? Would it short-circuit his pending U.S. citizenship application? Alasil, 35, cut short a medical mission treating indigent cataract patients in the Bahamas on Saturday on the advice of Yale colleagues and immigration lawyers who urged him to return to Connecticut immediately.

