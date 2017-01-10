UNH basketball players plus West Haven elementary school students makes the right equation
Nearly 500 West Haven 4th graders were welcomed through a tunnel of high-fives at the University of New Haven. "It's neat because we get a first time experience seeing what they're doing now," said West Haven 4th grader Jasmine Tridueros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Mon
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec '16
|keep darkie dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC