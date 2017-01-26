Umphrey's McGee Plays 'Bay-less' Set In Des Moines In 2003
Today, Umphrey's McGee announced a case of "wicked flu" would be keeping guitarist Jake Cinninger sidelined for the time being, beginning with the band's show tonight with Joshua Redman at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut. Ahead of tonight's single-guitarist UM concert, here's a Throwback Thursday look back at another one-guitarist Umphrey's performance for which Brendan Bayliss was unable to attend.
