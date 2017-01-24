U.S. Attorney for District of CT: woman with a fictitious employer schemea sentenced
A woman was sentenced today in New Haven for defrauding unemployment insurance programs in a scheme she created using a fake company not engaged in any business activity, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Theresa A. Freeman, a 65-year-old woman last residing in Yonkers, N.Y., was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by three years of supervised release for her involvement in operating the 'fictitious employer scheme', said Daly.
