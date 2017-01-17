Tuesday-Morning Shooting In New Haven
The shooting happened in the 600 block of the street about 9:20 a.m. The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his calf, they said. Police are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter and the getaway car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Sun
|Le Jimbo
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Harriet Beecher Stowe
|Jan 9
|dave
|1
|Fairmont theatre
|Jan 5
|Curious married guy
|1
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|belinda
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan 1
|Wize1
|31
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC