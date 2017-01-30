Trump ban roils nation, Bridgeport
The urgent pangs of protest that have swept across the country reached Bridgeport on Monday night in a diverse and energized show of solidarity. Mayor Joseph Ganim may not be ready to take formal steps to join cities around the country in protecting immigrants against recent action by President Trump, but dozens of people gathered on McLevy Green seemed eager to make that decision for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|Cruisin' Connecticut - " Happy Birthday Gretel:...
|Jan 27
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Over one million people stage massive anti-Trum...
|Jan 26
|For reals
|6
|Obituary: Douglas Henry Engle
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|Obituary: John Joseph Pierce, 74, Beloved Husba...
|Jan 24
|RIP Justin Cooke
|1
|"Pussies" Grab Back
|Jan 24
|IDONTKNOW
|24
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC