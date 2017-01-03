This winter, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will be using three supersized snowplows that are capable of clearing two highway lanes in a single pass. Mounted lasers will help prevent the wide blows from hitting obstances, or vehicles.Towed in the rear of a truck, the plows measure 26 feet in length, essentially doubling the width of a single plow truck when in operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.