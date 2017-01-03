This winter, the Connecticut Departme...

This winter, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will be...

This winter, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will be using three supersized snowplows that are capable of clearing two highway lanes in a single pass. Mounted lasers will help prevent the wide blows from hitting obstances, or vehicles.Towed in the rear of a truck, the plows measure 26 feet in length, essentially doubling the width of a single plow truck when in operation.

