Think you have a smart dog? Help scientists prove it.

Giorgio, an 11-year-old Havanese, with his past certificates and achievements at the Yale Canine Cognition Center in New Haven, Conn., Dec. 7. Researchers in canine cognition are engaged in numerous tantalizing debates about the extent to which dogs are unique among animals, and how their brains work. Pam Giordano thinks her dog is quite intelligent, and she has proof: Giorgio, an 11-year-old havanese, has diplomas stating he has a bachelor's, master's and doctorate from Yale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.