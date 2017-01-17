Things Connecticut residents hold sacred

Things Connecticut residents hold sacred

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Things Connecticut residents hold sacred. In it, News Times reports that:

New Haven-style pizza Known as "apizza," New Haven-style pizza is Connecticut's biggest food-related claim to fame. Frank Pepe, Sally's and Modern are the classics.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 8 hrs ago
Had pepes the other day
White clam and bacon
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan 13 CTguy1955 91
News Harriet Beecher Stowe Jan 9 dave 1
Fairmont theatre Jan 5 Curious married guy 1
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Jan 4 belinda 50
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan 1 Wize1 31
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC