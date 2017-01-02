The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven
The JCC was forced to reopen a center after a fire closed the building on December 6th. Hundreds of people were inside the JCC when the flames started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|19 hr
|Wize1
|31
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Sun
|titan52
|1
|NAACP moves ahead with its call for moratorium ...
|Dec 6
|keep darkie dumb
|1
|Ex-bank manager admits stealing $516,000 from e... (Apr '09)
|Dec 5
|Looser
|367
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Ansonia Jukebox (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC