Texas man sentenced to prison, smuggled cocaine brought to CT
An El Paso, Texas man has been sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven for trafficking cocaine. According to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Raul Chavez, a 57-year-old, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
