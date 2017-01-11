Syrian devastation captured in New Haven artists stunning sculptures
Step inside the New Haven art studio of Mohamad Hafez and you'll soon be transported to the war torn streets of Syria. "You can't go on with your normal day to day job, life, if you are exposing yourself to bad news from your home country," said Hafez.
