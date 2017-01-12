Suspected intruder shot by homeowner in New Haven
Police are investigating after investigators said a man broke into someone's home in New Haven early Monday morning and was shot by the homeowner. Police said the homeowner shot Ortiz, who was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
